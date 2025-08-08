Get to Know Your Natrona County School Resource Officer at Washington Park

With back to school only a couple of weeks away, there is a pair of upcoming events for students and parents to get know their SROs.

The Get to Know Your SRO - Washington Park Facebook event breaks down the both events and what parents can expect. The event page states:

Natrona County Law Enforcement in partnership with the Natrona County School District are proud to host two “Get to Know Your SRO” events, offering families an opportunity to meet their School Resource Officers (SROs) in a welcoming, informal setting.

The meet-ups take place during the following dates, times, and locations:

Monday, August 18th, 2025; 6:00pm – 7:00pm; Wells Park at North Casper Soccer Complex

Wednesday, August 20th, 2025; 10:00am – 11:00am; Washington Park

These events are open to students and their guardians, providing a valuable opportunity to build familiarity and trust with the officers who serve in their schools. Attendees will have a chance to ask questions, learn about the role of the SRO, and help students feel more comfortable interacting with law enforcement in a school setting.

Representatives from all agencies serving as School Resource Officers within the Natrona County School District will be present, including officers from the Casper Police Department, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, and Evansville Police Department. Together, these agencies collaborate to ensure consistent, community-focused safety across district schools.

Families are encouraged to attend one of these events to help their children start the school year with a greater sense of familiarity and trust in the officers committed to their safety and success.

