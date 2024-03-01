Be Aware Casper: Speed Limit Change Before Woods Learning Center

Heads up, Casper drivers!

If you are heading southbound on Walsh Drive, during school zone driving hours, you will now have to slow down a little earlier.

Why this sign was just instilled within the last week or so (I just noticed it around the February 20th, 2024), is a shock to both residents of that area and parents of students that intend Woods Learning Center.

There have always been prominent school zone speed limit signs around Kelly Walsh High School, so that makes the lack of signage around Woods even more surprising.

At any rate, it is there now. Hopefully there will be a more permanent, proper sign installed in the future, because if there are too many vehicles around the school (particularly near the end of the school day), it is still difficult to see.

