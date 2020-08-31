WATCH: Casper Police Department Reminds Residents of the Speed Limit In School Zones

The 2020/20201 school year starts on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020. With that in mind, Sergeant Jeff Bullard and the rest of the Casper Police Department want to remind residents to be cognizant of the speed limit in school zones.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page posted the following video, along with the caption that read:

School is BACK on Wednesday, September 2nd. It has been a while since we've talked about school zones and crosswalks. Thankfully, our very own Traffic Sergeant, Jeff Bullard, is here to teach us this important lesson.

In the short, 2-minute video, Sergeant Bullard pointed out that Wyoming legislation increased speeding fines dramatically, especially in school zones. If you're going 10 miles over the posted limit (so 30 mph in the 20 mph school zone), you will be fined $220.00.

The Casper Police Department ended the funny, yet informative video, with some motivation words:

Let's make it a great year school year Casper!