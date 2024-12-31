Casper Police Department Seeking the Public’s Help To Locate Person of Interest

The Casper Police Department is currently asking residents for assistance in locating a person of interest.

The Casper Police Department Facebook page shared a pair of photos of the individual, along with a caption that read:

2025 is hours away and Officers at the Casper Police Department would like to speak with this gentleman as soon as possible! Anyone with information that may help identify this person is encouraged to contact the Casper Police Department non-emergency line (307) 235-8278. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit information through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming on the app or by calling (307) 577-8477.

Get our free mobile app

For more information, you can also visit the Casper Police Department website by clicking here.

Casper's Most Wanted - December 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department