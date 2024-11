Casper Police Department Declares Today a ‘Casper Travel Snow Day’

Today has been declared a "snow day" by the Casper Police Department.

A message from Casper Police Department POI, Amber Freestone stated:

SNOW DAY!! No unnecessary travel. Only Call 911 if an accident: -Has injuries -Immobilized vehicles are blocking traffic -there is a question as to fault Otherwise please exchange information and file a report online or during business hours at the PD. Everyone is crashing! Stay home:)

This is NOT a school snow day. This is a Casper Travel Snow Day for today (Sunday, November 24th, 2024).

