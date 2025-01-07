Inside Casper’s Most Wanted: January 2025 Criminal Alert

Have you ever wondered who Casper's most wanted fugitives are?

The following is a compiled list of the most wanted criminals in our area for the month of January 2025.

If you have information pertaining to the location of these wanted individuals, please call the Casper Police Department at (307) 235-8278 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-5171.

For the month of December 2024, five out of the ten suspects were apprehended due to the assistance of the public.

Get our free mobile app

See past Casper's Most Wanted by clicking here.

Casper's Most Wanted - January 2025 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department