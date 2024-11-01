Inside Casper’s Most Wanted: November 2024 Criminal Alert

Have you ever wondered who Casper's most wanted fugitives are?

The following is a compiled list of the most wanted criminals in our area for the month of November 2024.

If you have information pertaining to the location of these wanted individuals, please call the Casper Police Department at (307) 235-8278 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-5171.

Last month (October 2024), three out of the ten suspects were apprehended due to the assistance of the public.

Get our free mobile app

Casper's Most Wanted - November 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department