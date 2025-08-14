In this economy, learning how to stretch a buck is more than just smart shopping, it's darn near a way of life for the average American.

With back to school less than two weeks away (and in some cases, classes have already begun), knowing where to shop to get the best value is a must.

According to recent data gleaned from the United States Senate Federal Credit Union, parents expected to spend $586 per child on average, for supplies this school year.

The breakdown on that number is:

Clothing - $169.00

Shoes - $113.00

Electronic Devices - $206.00

Stationary - $94.00

Get our free mobile app

Lending website, CashNetUSA, put together an interactive table to help parents find the best deals for back-to-school shopping in each state.

Using that information, here are the top retail chains in Wyoming to find the most affordable school supplies.

It is worth noting that school supplies average cost differs around five to ten dollars between elementary, middle and high school.

*Keep in mind, this is for the entire state, so each individual Wyoming city may not have every store listed.*

Here Are the Most Affordable Stores for Back-to-School Supplies in Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

CashNetUSA also suggest a few tips to help reduce the cost of back-to-shopping, which include:

Making a list

Audit your supplies

Planning for tax hoildays

Putting money aside

Involving your child/children in the process