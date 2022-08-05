What’s The #1 Back To School Item That Wyomingites Had To Have?

It's a defining moment in ever young persons life, that can shape their entire year.

The first day of school.

You've spent the summer on vacations, sleeping in, swimming, going to rodeos, having sleepovers and staying up until the wee hours of the night, but that all comes to an end when you return to school.

Over the summer you've changed a bit, maybe you've grown or had to get glasses and you can wait to show off to your friends, but the way you walk into school that first day will define you for the year.

Back to school shopping is an important, because you have to look good and have everything you need to start the year out on the right foot. The night before you filled your backpack with the supplies needed and laid out your clothes for the first day.

If you've been out of school for a long time, you can still remember preparing for that first day. We all had that one item that we HAD to have every year, or our life was going to be ruined. I think we've all seen that knock down drag out argument in the store about the supplies needed and we've all heard or said, "You are so mean, you're ruining my life".

Everyone has that one item and some carried that same need into adulthood. Mine was always a fun shirt. It couldn't be plain and boring, it had to have a cool picture, logo or even an attitude saying. How about you? Are you on par with other Wyomingites?You probably won't be surprised to find out what the number one 'back to school' item Wyomingites HAD to have...

The Top 10 Wyomingites HAD To Have Going Back To School

6 Things To Do To Get Your Kids Ready To Go Back To School A little bit of planning can go a long way. Here are 6 things to do that will help get your kids ready to go back to school.