Illegal Burning of Weeds Caused Garage Fire in Casper

Casper Fire-EMS responded to a fire on Wednesday night, near the 900 block of South Conwell.

That's according to a press release, which states that at approximately 9:50 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched to a structure fire in that area. When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found that a detached garage was on fire. The fire was put out shortly thereafter.

The release notes that no injuries were reported and that damage was limited to the detached garage. Casper Fire-EMS did state that the cause of the fire was due to the illegal burning of weeds.

Five units from Casper Fire-EMS responded to the scene, as well as the fire investigator from Casper Fire-EMS. Additionally, crews were assisted by Banner Wyoming Medical Center, the Casper Police Department, and Casper Public Safety Tele-Communications.

Casper Fire-EMS also took this time to offer some Back-to-School advice.

"The Casper Fire-EMS Department would also like to remind drivers to be aware of school zones and all the activity that will be going on in them with school being back in session next week," the release stated. "Please observe speed limits and be cautious when driving through them. Be aware of children crossing streets not only in cross walks, but sometimes where they shouldn't be. Avoid distractions and give your full attention to the task of safe driving."

Casper Fire-EMS also encouraged parents to "take time to talk to your kids about safe travels to and from school. Please make this a safe and accident free return to school."

