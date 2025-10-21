Meals on Wheels Invites Casper Families to a Halloween Trunk or Treat

Are you looking for a fun, safe and family friendly trick or treating event? The Natrona County Meals on Wheels is a host a free Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 25th, 2025, from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm.

The Natrona County Meals on Wheel Facebook shared the event page with a message that state:

Get ready for a spooktacular time at the Trunk or Treat, presented by Oil Capitol Auto Club and Meals on Wheels!

Join us Saturday, October 25th from 11:30 to 1:30 at the Meals on Wheels parking lot for a frightfully fun afternoon!

Bring the kids, wear your costumes, bring a bag to fill with treats from all the cool cars on display!

It’s fun, free, and full of Halloween spirit — don’t miss the Trunk or Treat at Meals on Wheels, October 25th from 11:30 to 1:30!

Get into all the Halloween spirit this Saturday with the kiddos.

