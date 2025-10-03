Casper Teen Turns Up the Terror with Haunted Halloween Trail

It's always a breath of fresh air to see local youth making positive use of their time. That is the case with 16-year old Connor Rieke, who is hosting a haunted Halloween trail right here in Casper.

The event is called the "Trail of Spook" and is a free event for residents this scary season, beginning on Saturday, October 11th, 2025.

I got a chance to speak with Connor about the event.

What made you decide to do the trail and how long have you been doing it?

We decided to make the trail when we got bored around Halloween last year. This is our second year we also love entertaining the public.

How many actors do you have that are working the trail with you?

We have anywhere from 7-10 actors a night.

How scary is it (on a scale of 1-10), in your opinion?

it's really a 5 in the scale the trail is made for kids but some adults love it too we had pretty good responses last year about final attendance last year was 150 people.

What else do Casperites need to know about the trail?

It's also free to go to and we will give candy out on Halloween.

Make sure to follow Connor Rieke on Facebook to get updates on the Trail of Spook.

