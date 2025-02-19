Hey Casper: Sign Up for Metro Animal Services’ New ‘Doggy Day Out’

Are you a dog person? Would you like to take a man's best friend out for a day with you and your family?

You will have that chance soon with Metro Animal Services' new Doggy Day Out.

The Metro Animal Services Facebook page made a post about a new event that will be going on right here in Casper.

The Facebook post states:

Introducing Doggy Day Out! You can now apply to take a dog out of the shelter for a day. Come during our open hours to get started.

This is sure to be a great way to get the dogs out and about, and possibly (hopefully), even getting them set up with their new forever home.

