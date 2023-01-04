WATCH: Horse and Elk Make Unlikely Friends at Estes Park

Different species of animals meeting up in the wild are not always peaceful encounters. As a matter of fact, more often than not, it's life or death situations. However, on the rare occasions when it does happen, it makes for a cute video opportunity.

Such was the case when last month (December 2nd, 2022), when an bulk elk "befriended" a horse at Estes Park, Colorado.

The footage was shared by viral video YouTube channel ViralHog, along with a caption that read:

I took this video from my back porch when I saw the elk and horses interacting. I was so surprised when they seemed to kiss! Estes Park is famous for its abundant elk herds. They are amazing.

Again, it's not everyday you see such a jovial display between animals in the wild, so this is one of the once in lifetime encounters caught on camera.

