Road Rivalry: Wyoming Vs Colorado – A Playful Comparison of Road Conditions

Wyoming and Colorado often share a friendly rivalry.

Whether it's us making fun of their lack of basic driving skills or them making fun of us for our stringent marijuana laws, at the end of the day, it's all in good fun.

In the spirit of said fun, a recent video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), takes aim at the difference between the upkeep or roads on the Wyoming side and the Colorado side of our shared border.

The video was posted by the hilariously named account, E=MC HAMMERTIME (that's a genius handle; well played, sir.). The short, twenty second video included a caption that read:

When you cross from Wyoming to Colorado.

I'm willing to admit, it's not nearly as bad as the video would have you think, but there is a slight difference in the quality of roads between the two neighboring states.

As someone that grew up in Michigan, where the roads are in the worse condition I've ever seen in comparison to the rest of the country, I try not to complain. At least I don't have to buy a brand new set of tires once a year living here and traveling to Denver several times a year.

That being said, Colorado's highways are definitely worse than ours. They also have more people, so it makes sense.

Regardless, the video was funny, and if you got a couple of chuckles out of it, you really can't ask for much more.

