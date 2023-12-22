Tis the season for holiday cheer, giving gifts, celebrating with family, and unfortunately, extremely bad manners on the local streets and highways.

For a time that is supposed to be about giving, I have personally witnessed some of the most selfish acts on the roads as of late. Just in the last two weeks alone (Sunday, December 10th, 2023 through Friday, December 22nd, 2023), I have seen some of the rudest and downright reckless driving, and on Capser's most busiest streets (especially around CY Avenue, Wyoming Boulevard, McKinley Street, and 2nd Street). In that small amount time, I've also witnessed (and or narrowly missed being a part of) multiple fender benders and a couple of serious vehicle accidents.

Get our free mobile app

While I totally understand that the Christmas season can be a hectic time of year, with all the shopping and people traveling to and fro to spend time with their loved ones, I just can't seem to fathom why that also means the manners (and friendliness), our great state was once so known for, goes completely out the window (no pun intended).

In my humble opinion, a big portion of the problem is a lack of kindness and empathy. We are all so engrossed in our own worlds, that we forget about others.

Considering the small size of our lovely town, cutting people off, speeding and other dangerous driving habits will only get you to your desired location in a matter of a few minutes sooner... at best!

We should do better and we can do better. After all, jolly ole Saint Nick is watching... and he know when you've been bad or good, so be good for goodness sake.

Merry Christmas, happy holiday, and please be careful and dafe on the roads!

P.S. - There is no text message or social media update that is worth yours or the lives of anyone else on the road. Put the cellphones down.

10 Most Stolen Items From Walmart in Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke