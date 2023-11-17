Wyoming Kids Can Mail Letters to Santa at UniWyo Credit Union

'Tis the season for the little ones to start writing letters and wish lists for good 'ole Saint Nick.

As of Wednesday, November 15th, 2023, all UniWyo Credit Union now have special North Pole mailboxes at all locations throughout the state of Wyoming (Laramie, Cheyenne, Glenrock, Douglas & Cody), where children or parents, can drop off letters to Santa Claus and get response in return.

Get our free mobile app

The drop off deadline to get a response from Santa is Friday, December 15th, 2023, by 5:30 pm. According to the official UniWyo Credit Union website:

Santa and his team of elves will read and respond to each letter individually. Be sure to include the child's first name as well as a return address. For letters received in Laramie only, the Laramie Boomerang will publish letters using first names only. Please indicate on your child's letter if you wish their letter NOT be published.

This is a festive way to keep the spark of Christmas magic alive with your child (or children), throughout this holiday season.

2022 Birds and Bucks Food Drive Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke