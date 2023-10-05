‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ is Coming to Capser at the Ford Wyoming Center

If you're a fan of the Peanuts Gang, get ready for family-friendly evening of fun, as the Ford Wyoming Center brings "A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage" to Casper this November.

The in a recent press release, the Ford Wyoming Center stated:

Just in time for the holiday season, the Peanuts gang will be coming to the Ford Wyoming Center on Sunday, November 12 in A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage. Presented by the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.

This Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. Now, the live on stage adaptation of the classic animated special brings all your favorite characters to life - all set to the unforgettable sounds of the Vince Guaraldi musical score.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated show. It even expands the storyline into greater detail with more fun, more music, more finding the true Christmas spirit. This Peanuts Experience also includes an intermission and, after the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing Christmas favorites.

So, join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

This has always been a personal favorite animated Christmas special from my the days of my childhood, so seeing this live on the stage is sure to be an awesome experience.

Bring the entire family out to get into the Christmas spirit early this year.

