The Nicolaysen Art Museum Hosting ‘Holiday Open House’ in Casper

The Nicolaysen Art Museum is getting into the Christmas spirit this Saturday with their Holiday Open House event.

An official press from The Nic stated:

Join us for a festive celebration at the Nicolaysen Art Museum's Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 16th, from 10:00AM to 5:00PM, including a visit from Santa from 11:30am to 1:30pm!

Indulge in the holiday spirit with a warm cup of coffee or cocoa at our delightful cocoa bar.

Get your creative side shining with holiday crafts and ornament-making activities!

Capture the magic of the season by getting your face painted and fun photo ops throughout the museum, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

And don't forget to explore our Gift Shop, where you'll find unique treasures at with 10% off on select items or 20% off for members on select items.

Plus, unwrap the gift of art with our exclusive buy one, get one free membership offer!

Become a member and share the joy of art all year round.

Save the date and bring your loved ones to experience the magic of the holidays at the Nicolaysen Art Museum!

For more details on this event and more, visit the Nicolaysen Art Museum official website here or follow them on Facebook here.

