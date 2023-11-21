Join in the Holiday Magic at the Annual ‘Casper Christmas Parade’

The annual Casper Christmas Parade is coming up, this Saturday, November 25th, 2023 and we want you to join in all the holiday magic with us.

A recent Facebook post from Gena Jensen, Executive Director of National Historic Trails Center Foundation stated:

The Casper Christmas Parade is about to happen! SATURDAY 25TH ! Downtown!

Kick off 6pm David Street Station with a Tree Lighting + Toy drive for Stuff the Van w/ DJ Nyke. FILL THAT VAN CASPER!

THEN 6:30 get ready for a EPIC 80 FLOAT PARADE! With a Santa and a CONFETTI finish!

❄DRESS Warm!

Thank you to the many sponsors and kind donations and volunteers‍‍‍ it takes to make it all happen!

Dynamic Sound and Lighting will be in front of the Rialto.

SEE YOU SOON CASPER!

Below is the map of the parade route. Be aware of the road closures and times.

Casper Christmas Parade - Parade Route 2023 Casper Area Chamber of Commerce loading...

The weather forecast for Saturday evening is supposed to be a cold one (as low as single digit temperatures), so dress as warmly as possible and be ready to have a jolly good time! This is sure to be one for the record books!

