David Street Station Hosting ‘Community Christmas Tree Contest’

Although we're still not out of the Halloween season, and Thanksgiving is up next, it's never too early to start planning ahead for Christmas.

David Street Station is getting a job on the most wonderful time of the year as they search for their next Community Christmas Tree.

The official David Street Station Facebook page posted a graphic of the event details along with caption that read:

'Tis the season to search for our next Community Christmas Tree! 🎄The winning tree will be selected by the Downtown Development Authority on November 1st and will be on full display starting November 26th at our Tree Lighting Ceremony! If you or someone you know has a tree that needs to be relocated for a valid reason, please fill out our form on our website at: https://davidstreetstation.com/christmas-tree/ Submission deadline is October 17th!

Please keep in mind the cut off date for submissions is Monday, October 17th.

Here is your chance to share some yuletide cheer by sharing a tree with the entire Casper community.

