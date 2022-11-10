David Street Station Hosting ‘Santa at the Station’ Event

As the words of the famous Christmas song state: "Santa Claus is coming to town".

David Street Station is hosting a wonderous holiday event titled "Santa at the Station".

The official Santa at the Station Facebook event page states:

Santa is coming to town! Join us December 17th from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM for Santa at the Station. This free event for all ages will offer:

- Pictures with Santa!

- Hot Cocoa Bar!

- Variety of Games!

- Santa Themed Crafts!

- Fun for All!

It will be the perfect opportunity for kiddos to let Santa know what they want for Christmas, and for everyone to get into the holiday spirit. Let’s have a holly jolly good time and we’ll see you there!

Event details:

WHEN - Saturday, December 17th, 2022 | 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

WHERE - David Street Station

AGES: - All

COST - Free

Don't forget to mark your calendars and set your reminders!

