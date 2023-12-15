Butch’s Bar Hosting ‘Stuff the Van’ Party to Help Casper Kids This Christmas

The annual Stuff the Van toy drive has been going on all week here in Casper at both Walmart locations and will continue through this Saturday evening at 7:00 pm (December 16th, 2023), but Butch's Bar has decided to help make sure our local children have a very merry Christmas.

The official Butch's Bar Facebook page made the announcement by posting a flyer along with a caption that read:

Round 2 for charity this Friday night!

We've got DJ Nyke & Sir Bagz the DJ on the 1s & 2s! Come out as we raise funds for the Stuff the Van toy drive!

This is the third year in a row of Butch's Bar hosting this fundraiser. There is no cover charge and 100% of the proceeds go to CHA Cares, which is hosting the Stuff the Van toy drive, along with Greiner Ford of Casper and Townsquare Media Casper.

This is the twenty-sixth year of the Stuff the Van toy drive. Find out other ways to donate and see what types of items that are needed by clicking here.

