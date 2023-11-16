Butch’s Bar in Evansville Is Helping to Feed Local Families This Thanksgiving
Canav
Casper and the surrounding areas are always eager to help out local families in need. That's why Evansville bar, Butch's Bar is hosting a party to help raise funds for the annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food Drive on Friday, November 17th.
The official Butch's Bar Facebook page made the announcement by posting a flyer along with a caption that read:
The annual Birds 'N Bucks Thanksgiving Food Drive is this Friday and we're raising money to help feed local families this holiday!
Join DJ Nyke & Renard Le Blanc (aka DJ International) and show your support by donating and receive a FREE Jell-O Shot!
This is the third year in a row of Butch's Bar hosting this fundraiser. There is no cover charge and 100% of the proceeds go to CHA Cares, which is hosting Birds N Bucks, along with Greiner Ford of Casper and Townsquare Media Casper.
While Friday is the official food drive party, Butch's Bar will be raising money for Birds N Bucks on both Friday and Saturday night (November 17th and 18th, 2023).
To find out more about the annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food Drive and how you can help support local families this holiday season, click here.
Turkeys in Casper; ready for takeoff
Gallery Credit: Tom Morton, Townsquare Media
Wyoming National Guard at UW for Military Appreciation Week
Gallery Credit: Photos by Wyoming National Guard