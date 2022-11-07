2022 ‘Birds And Bucks’ Food Drive Coming November 18th To Casper

It is once again time for the annual 'Birds and Bucks' Turkey and Cash Drive brought to you by Townsquare Media & Greiner Ford Powered by Lithia in partnership with Wyoming Food for Thought Project. Birds and Bucks is one of the biggest and most successful annual community Thanksgiving drives in Casper and helps hundreds of local families in need every holiday season.

The Birds will be given out with all the fixins to local families in need, in partnership with the Wyoming Food for Thought Project. The Bucks will be used to round out the Thanksgiving Dinners and also feed 750 Local Children through the Weekend Food Bags. For just $5 you can feed one child all weekend long. For $50 you can provide a local family with a full Thanksgiving Dinner. Food for Thought currently provides 5,250 meals and snacks to local children each and every weekend. Their goal is to make sure every child arrives at school ready to learn - not worrying about when they are going to eat.

Where: Ridley's Family Market | 300 Wyoming Blvd SE, Casper, WY 82609

When: Friday, November 18th | 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

How To Help: Stop by and drop off your frozen turkeys and/or cash donation to Ridley's location. Can't make it that day? Online donations are also being accepted and are greatly appreciated.

2022 Birds and Bucks is sponsored by Greiner Ford, Powered By Lithia