Wyoming Food For Thought Project Hosting City Wide Food Drive
Now through Friday, March 17th, 2023, you have a chance to help feed Casper children in need.
The City Wide Food Drive is an opportunity for businesses and individuals in our community to help more than 1100 local kids eat well during Spring Break. The City Wide Food Drive is also an opportunity for businesses to challenge each other.
This year’s headline challenge is between Greiner Ford of Casper and White’s Mountain Motors. Both White's Mountain Motors and Greiner Ford have trucks in their showrooms ready to be filled with food. You can drop any amount off at either location. The truck that fills up the fastest wins bragging rights.
On March 17th the City Wide Food Drive will culminate with a showdown between DJ Nyke from 104.7 KISS FM and Glenn Woods from K2 Radio who will be live and on location at Ford and Chevy. The goal? To see who can fill their truck with the MOST food.
Other business challenges are happening, too. Michael Houck Real Estate Team is donating a case of food for each property sold through March 17th.
It's easy to participate and help us raise 40,000 meals and snacks. Simply drop off a food donation to any of our partner drop sites. Each drop site partner hosts a donation bin making it easy and convenient to give to the cause no matter where you are.
Drop site partners include:
- Great Harvest Bread Co.
- Reliant FCU (both locations)
- Grant Street Grocery
- Hideaway Liquor and Lounge
- wyOMing Yoga
- Keyhole Outdoor Living
- Eye Institute of Wyoming
- Snap Fitness
- State Farm Insurance with Megan Spence
- Aspen Ridge Dental
- Dr. Sean Ellis DDS
- Smile Academy
- Smile Doctors
- WCDA.
This is the "Wish List" of items needed:
- Boxes of Cereal
- Peanut Butter
- Cracker Packs
- Fruit Cups
- Instant Oatmeal
- Granola Bars
- Jerky
Donations can also be brought to the Wyoming Food For Thought Project location at 420 West 1st Street or you can make an online donation here.
If you would like your business to be a drop site, call (307) 337-1703.
Help us be the change and know that you can make a difference!