Annual Outreach Event to Help Casper’s Homeless Happening This Month

Coming up on Friday, January 24th, the Casper Housing Authority is hosting their annual outreach for the homeless and unhoused event at the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

A press release from the non-profit states:

Join Casper Housing Authority and many partner non-profit organizations for Project Homeless Connect – Natrona County. This annual outreach event, aimed at connecting homeless community members with free resources, takes place Friday, January 24, 2025 from 9 am through 4 pm inside the Casper Eagles event room with the entrance on the north side of the building at 306 N Durbin, in downtown Casper, Wyoming.

Free breakfast and hot lunch, with takeout containers for extras, as well as a variety of free support items and resources like haircuts, clothing, toiletries, and more will be available – no questions asked.

“In the past 8 years we have seen this event continue to grow and become a bright spot for our community,” states Kim Summerall-Wright, CEO of Casper Housing Authority.

Donations of toiletries, new socks, coats, winter gear, clean blankets, backpacks, and sleeping bags are especially needed, but other items like clothing, food, or monetary donations will help Casper Housing Authority serve the community on January 24th. Donations can be taken to Casper Housing Authority at 140 East K Street during their office hours (Monday – Thursday, 9-12 & 1-4, and Fridays 9-12), or left in the drop box adjacent to the Casper Housing Authority entrance through January 23, 2025.

“We look forward to this event each year and the entire Casper Housing Authority staff has a part in making each Project Homeless Connect a positive and enjoyable experience for each and every participant. We especially appreciate how the non-profit community comes together, each bringing their unique services to the event to help reach those most vulnerable populations,” states Kim Summerall-Wright.

For more information, to RSVP as a volunteer or vendor, or to just support this event, please visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ProjectHomelessConnectNC or call (307) 266-1388

