‘A Wedding at the Elks’ Event Returns with The Arc of Natrona County

The Arc of Natrona County is hosting their second annual interactive comedic wedding and reception fundraising event on Saturday, March 1st, 2025 at the Casper Elks Lodge.

A press release from the non-profit states:

Sit back, laugh, and enjoy this 80’s themed comedic wedding! There will be a silent auction, raffles, dinner, and dancing. You won’t want to miss this one of a kind event!

The Arc of Natrona County Facebook page posted the event flyer along with a caption that read:

Dust off your leg warmers, tease that hair sky-high, and crank up the synth tunes because we’re throwing an 80’s bash to remember!

The Arc's 2nd annual- A Wedding at The Elks: Big Hair, Big Hearts, and an Even Bigger Cause.

We’re bringing the neon vibes and retro fun to raise funds for The Arc of Natrona County. Your support will make a tubular impact!

Get our free mobile app

Tickets and table Sponsorships are still available. For more information or to reserve your seat, click here.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, March 1st, 2025 | 6:00 pm (doors open at 5:30 pm)

WHERE: Casper Elks Lodge - 108 East 7th Street, Casper, Wyoming

COST: $40.00 per person or $75 per couple

Prepare for a night of fun, laughs and an all around good time at this annual event for a great cause.

13 Now Defunct Casper Bars - Then & Now Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke