The Arc of Natrona County Hosting ‘A Wedding at the Elks’ Event

The Arc of Natrona County is hosting an interactive comedic wedding and reception event on Friday, February 24th, 2024 at the Casper Elks Lodge.

The official The Arc of Natrona Country Facebook page post a reminder with a graphic and a caption that read:

We are a less than 2 weeks away!! We still have some tickets left!

It’s a “Wedding Theatre” with a buffet dinner, toast the happy couple and dance the night away!

The bride and groom will exchange vows and YOU, the audience, play the parts of family and friends, joining the reception, feast and hilarious family dramas.

1st Annual- A Wedding at The Elk’s! Camouflage and Coursage kinda wedding! Silent Auction, Raffles, Dinner and Dancing!

Bring the whole gang! Sponsored tables are available.

All proceeds go to The Arc of Natrona County.

Are you wondering (or worrying), about how to dress for the event, fear not. An earlier post stated:

We are less than 2 weeks away from our event!! As we countdown, we will be posting some things about the event so you know what to expect.

First off- Attire:

Get ready to break out your fanciest pair of jeans and your favorite flannel or camo attire, because our event is about the laid-back vibes! We're going for that "I didn't try too hard, but still look awesome" kind of look. So, leave your tuxedo and ball gown at home, and let's keep it casual-cool. Can't wait to see your fashion masterpiece!

This charity event is sure to be not only fun, but a hoot and a holler to boot.

