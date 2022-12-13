Casper Elk’s Lodge Hosting Breakfast with Santa, Open to the Public

On Sunday, Dec. 18th, the Casper Elks Lodge is hosting a Sunday breakfast from 8 - 11 a.m.

The lodge is located at 108 E. 7th Street in Casper.

It's open to the public.

Santa Clause will be there for photos.

On the menu is an all-you-can eat buffet of omeletes, breakfast burritos, scrambled eggs, corned beef hash, hash-browns, bacon, sausage, french toast, sourdough pancakes, biscuits and gravy, juice, coffee, tea and more. Per their Facebook page.

Adults (ages13+) - $10.00

Kids (5-12) - $6.00

Kids under 5 eat FREE.

The Elks Lodge is a historical building located in Casper. It was built in 1922 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.

