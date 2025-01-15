Enjoy All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast at the Elk’s Lodge This Sunday

Sunday Breakfast at the Elks returns this Sunday, January 19th, 2025.

The event information is as follows:

All you can eat!!

$10 for Adults (ages 13+)

$6 for kids (ages 4-12)

Free for kids 3 & under

The menu will include omelets, breakfast burritos, scrambled eggs, corned beef hash, hash-browns, bacon, sausage, French toast, sourdough pancakes, biscuits & gravy, juice, coffee, and more.

An updated message from the Casper Elks Lodge Facebook page states:

Due to the sudden and extreme rise in the cost of eggs; we've made the difficult decision to raise the price of our Sunday Breakfast to $11/adult.

This is only TEMPORARY; once the price of eggs drops back to a "normal" & reasonable price, we will drop back to our normal $10.

We thank you for understanding, and for your continued support.

Bring all your friends and family to the Casper Elks Lodge at 7th and Center Street to enjoy the best breakfast value in town.

