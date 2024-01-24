CHA Cares Annual Outreach Event: Helping the Homeless in Casper

This Friday (January 26th, 2024), CHA Cares is hosting their annual outreach for the homeless and unhoused event at the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

A press release from the non-profit states:

As the only designated Project Homeless Connect agency in Wyoming, Casper Housing Authority’s annual event is held in conjunction with the Point in Time Count – HUD’s annual mandated count of all unhoused individuals in communities across the country.

Kim Summerall-Wright, CEO of Casper Housing Authority has been a part of this event since its inception. “The goal is to create a central resource center for one day, where all unhoused residents of our community can come, enjoy a hot meal, garner some help and resources, and find a way out of homelessness.”

Community partners are making this year’s event one of the largest Casper has seen. From free meals to free haircuts, information on housing options, healthcare resources, and even toiletries, body care, snacks, and more – the goal is to reach those most in need and offer help.

Items that are needed are basic necessities, which include, but are not limited to:

Adult size warm socks

Stick deodorant

Bar soap

Women’s hygiene items

Disposable razor

Brush & combs

Fingernail clippers

Toothbrush & toothpaste

Sunscreen

Chapstick

Shampoo & conditioner

Other needed items include:

Sleeping bags

Blankets

Backpacks

Warm hats, gloves & scarves

First aid kits

Flashlights & headlamps (rechargeable

preferred)

Charging cords & wall blocks

Hand & foot warmers

Items can be dropped of at 140 East K Street, between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm

or you can also call (307) 247-9304 to have items picked up.

For more information or to volunteer to help, please reach out to info@chaoffice.org.

