Martin Luther King Jr. Day Walk and Celebration Happening Monday in Casper

There will be a walk, celebration and service project in commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King's life and legacy in Casper on Monday, Jan. 16th.

The celebration opens at 9:30 a.m. at ART 321.

Mayor Bruce Knell will read a proclamation and there will be a small art show preceding the walk.

A celebration is set for 11a.m.m to noon at 1st United Methodist Church with live music and keynote speaker Debra Bulluck.

This is immediately followed by a service project where items for Project Homeless Connect will be sorted and organized.

If people would like more information on the walk/celebration or donating to or volunteering for the service project, please contact Serve Wyoming at info@servewyoming.org or 307-234-3428

READ ALSO: Casper MLK Day... Adventurer Finds Harmony Among Religions

RELATED: (2021) Casper's Martin Luther King Day of Service & Remembrance

Get our free mobile app

Have a Dream- Casper Youth on What Martin Luther King Jr.'s Speech and Message Means to Them