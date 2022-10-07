Casper Pride Hosting ‘Fall Parents and Friends Potluck’ Event on Sunday

Coming up this Sunday, October 9th, 2022, PFLAG Casper (Parents Family & Friends of Lesbian and Gays) and Casper Pride are hosting a potluck event at ART 321, beginning at 4:00 pm.

The official Fall Parents and Friends Potluck Facebook event page states:

Please join us for our Fall Parents and Friends Potluck. This is a space for family and friends of our LGBTQ+ community members to come together to share food and space to connect and offer one another support and community. This is our first parent and family event and we are excited to meet our community and share thoughts and ideas on how we can best support each other.

Please share this with anyone who would be interested!! Help us spread the word!

What: Parents (and Friends) Potluck

When: Sunday, October 9th 4pm- 6pm

Where: ART321

RSVP: Please RSVP to casperpflag@gmail.com so we can plan accordingly

What to bring: A plate to share, or just yourself. We will provide food too!

Get our free mobile app

Make sure to spread the word about this awesome event happening this weekend.

To stay up to date on future events, make sure to follow the official Casper PRIDE Facebook page.

15 Things Every 90s Kid in Casper Totally Remembers Doing