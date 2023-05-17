Get Ready for Fun: Casper PRIDE 2023 Schedule of Events
Canva
It is time to mark those calendars as Casper PRIDE has announced the entire 2023 Pride Weekend schedule.
The schedule and list of events is as follows:
- Pride Outside: Thursday, June 8th, 2023 | 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm at Art 321 | Family Event
- Rainbow Collective: Friday, June 9th, 2023 | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Art 321 | Family Event
- Art After Dark: Friday, June 9th, 2023 | 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm at Art 321 | Social
- Pride Run: Saturday, June 10th, 2023 | 8:00 am at David Street Station | Health & Wellness
- Pride Fest: Saturday, June 10th, 2023 | 10:00 am - 3:00 pm at David Street Station | Family Event
- Family Fun Night: June 10th, 2023 | 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm at Old Town Family Fun | Family Event
- Pride March: June 11th, 2023 | 9:30 am - 3:00 pm at Art 321 | March
Get our free mobile app
For more details on upcoming events (in Casper and also around the state), make sure to follow Casper PRIDE on Facebook by clicking here and visit their official website by clicking here.
The Most Romantic Restaurants in Casper to Take a Date
The 10 Commandments of Casper, WY
Although it's not a sin if you break any of these 10 commandments, you might get booted out of town.