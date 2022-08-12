‘End the Summer with Pride’ Event Coming This September

Casper PRIDE is hosting an awesome event to end the summer 2022 season. Coming up September, it's time to "End the Summer with Pride".

The official End the Summer with Pride Facebook event page states:

☀️The end of summer is approaching, and we are just as sad as you are, but don't fret because we are ending the summer right with a community party!!

Join us Saturday, September 10, 2022, for some food, fun, and entertainment. Come fill up on FREE food from I'Scream 4 Ice Cream, Wings & Other Things and bring a lawn chair to enjoy the show.

We have an open mic starting at 1:30 pm and Chad Lore starting at 2:30 pm!

Bring yourself out to Washington Park! 🌈

Event Details:

WHEN: Saturday, September 10th, 2022 | 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

WHERE: Washington Park

COST: FREE!

Come out, have some fun and support to end your summer with pride!

