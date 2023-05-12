‘Casper PRIDE Fest’ Returning to David Street Station This July

We are less than a month away from the annual pride week celebration that will be taking place in and around our great city.

The official Casper PRIDE Fest Facebook event page states:

Join us for year eight of our Casper Pride Fest! Our theme this year is Community, so we really hope to see you there!

Interested vendors, sponsors, entertainers and volunteers can find information and applications here: https://casperpride.com/get-involved/

*We are sold out of tented vendor spaces as of March 14th. Anyone registering after that date need to bring their own tent and weights*

Plan to snag lunch and dessert with the I'Scream for Ice Cream, Wings & Other Things and ice-cold drinks from Ohana Sips!

Please remember, NO DOGS are allowed at David Street Station so leave those beautiful fur babies at home. This is a free family friendly event.

Full week of events available at www.casperpride.com/schedule.

Get our free mobile app

Yesterday (Thursday, May 11th, 2023), the official Casper PRIDE Facebook page shared more details about local Pride Week events and activities, that stated:

Let’s get pride started! 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️

In ONE month you will find us kicking off pride week by being OUT-side! We will be rocking out over at @art321wy with entertainment, food and staying true to our theme this year, COMMUNITY!

Gates open at 7:00 pm and the entertainment starts at 7:30 pm. This event is free to the public and all ages are welcome.

Check back every day this week as we announce our events all happening in one month!! 😅

For more details on upcoming events, make sure to follow Casper PRIDE on Facebook by clicking here and visit their official website by clicking here.

A Lookback at DJ Nyke's Adventures in 2022