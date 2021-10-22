Casper Housing Authority Reports More Vandalism at Former Roosevelt High School

The Casper Housing Authority took to social media on Friday to announce that both the former Roosevelt High School and the former Willard Elementary School have both been vandalized.

Again.

The vandalism of both schools is an issue that has occurred throughout the year, in various forms.

In the photo posted by CHA, it looks as though the glass to a front door had been shattered. They also reported that more than 40 screens were torn off the old Willard Elementary.

The Casper Housing Authority announced back in 2019 that it intends to use the Roosevelt building to offer services for the 'Whole Person,' meaning they want it to provide tangible services to those who need mental and emotional support.