WATCH: Casper Police Department Asking for the Public’s Assistance Identifying This Driver

Yesterday evening (Tuesday, June18th, 2024), the Casper Police Department shared shocking video footage of white pick-up truck driving erratically and subsequently causing property damage downtown.

The Casper Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver.

The video was shared to the official Casper Police Department Facebook page along with a caption that read:

The Casper Police Department is asking for #ourcommunity sleuths to help in identifying this driver! We ask anyone with information regarding this property damage crash to contact the Casper Police Department. We can be contacted via our established tip line, 307-920-2862, or pdtips@casperwy.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit information through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at www.crime-stoppers.com or by calling (307) 577-8477.

Get our free mobile app

The date and time of the incident has yet to be released, but we will up date the story as more information is made available.

Casper's Most Wanted - June 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department