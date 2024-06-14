Annual Father’s Day Event Taking Place at Washington Park in Casper

Casper Housing Authority and CHA Cares are hosting their annual Father's Day Event at Washington Park, this Saturday (June 15th, 2024), in Casper.

The official Father's Day Event Facebook event page states:

Each summer, Casper Housing Authority (CHA) hosts the Annual Father’s Day Event – A Celebration of Families. This summer we’re aiming to serve 3,000 people!

We would like you to join us this year on Saturday June 15, 2024 from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm at Washington Park. We are working hard to fill the park with free kid’s activities, a barbeque, snow cones, cotton candy, and cold soda and water.

As always, this free community event is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development initiative that aims to strengthen the bond between children and their fathers with the goal of connecting Dads to supportive services in their communities.

This year, there will be free face painting, as well as music from local bands, E Street Prophets and RumbleTrunk, bringing live music all day from the Washington Park Bandshell.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

WHERE: Washington Park - 951 South Jefferson Street, Casper, WY 82601

COST: FREE!

Bring the entire family out Saturday for all of the free fun in the sun.

