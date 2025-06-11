Here are 9 Amazing Father’s Day for Under $100 That Your Dad Will Love

Most fathers know that they are loved, but we also know that we can get the shaft when it comes to Father's Day gifts. Yes, we all love our mothers, but we can also show dad that he is appreciated and it doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg.

As a father myself, I know for a fact that I'm hard to buy for. There's a very simple reason for that too. Nine times out of ten, if there's something I want, I normalize just go out and buy for myself.

That being said, if you spend a little time thinking about what your dad really likes, you can usually find a meaningful and thoughtful gift, without breaking the bank.

We also know that it's the thought that counts, but I can tell you from experience, getting an amazing (but not expensive), gift from my kiddos, has actually brought me to tears before in the past and it's these kind of memories that remind me of how much I'm loved and appreciated.

So with that in mind, here is a list of nine awesome Father's Day gifts that cost less than $100.00 (some of them are under $50.00 and a couple are actually free!).

9 Awesome Father's Day Gifts for Under $100