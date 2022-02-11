Should Casper Worry About A Lack Of Flowers For Valentine’s Day?

With Valentine's Day rapidly approaching, flower shops are working overtime getting ready. This year some shops across Wyoming and the rest of the country are really struggling with the thought of not having enough flowers for one of the biggest flower days of the year.

For the last couple of years the flower industry has had a shortage due to the pandemic, so you shouldn't wait until the last day to order.

Some florists are having to charge higher prices because of the smaller amount of flowers, especially roses, they have. News stories from all over the country are reporting that because of the pandemic, flower growers had to pair back their production volumes because of the lack of demand for flowers.

Some florists say, just like other businesses across Wyoming, the supply chain issues has greatly affected business and they're just now receiving orders that were supposed to arrive nearly two years ago.

Wyomingnews reports

Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion on Valentine’s gifts this year, up from $21.8 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation. That translates to Americans spending $175.41 per person on Cupid’s holiday. At the national level, 1-800-Flowers.com plans to deliver 23 million flowers, including 15 million roses this Valentine’s Day. A spokesperson for 1-800-Flowers said rose bouquets start at $39.99, and the New York company uses its size and scale to help overcome industry shortages.

Economist in Wyoming are saying that flowers are not the only thing causing issues for Valentines day, even the cost of a glass of wine is 40% higher, chocolate is up 9% and prime cuts of meat are between 40-150% higher. These increases will cause Valentine's Day dinner to be higher too.

Top 10 Highest Rated Casper Restaurants on Yelp

Wyoming's 40 Favorite Coffees To Make At Home Wyomingites have quite the broad tastes in coffee.