Hey Casper: Do You Know How Much the Average Person Spends on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day is annual, one-day celebration of love, but it is also a time for spending mass amounts of money on that someone you love or to woo a potential mate.

How much does the average American spend on Valentine's Day?

According to an annual survey conducted by the National Retail Foundation, they predict Americans will spend a record-breaking $27.5 billion on the 2025 holiday, with the average shopper spending nearly $189 , which is up almost four dollars from the previous year.

Can you put a price tag on love?

The answer of course (well, technically speaking), is no, but retailers like jewelry stores, flower shops and candy store sure do try.

When I first saw that number, it seemed outlandish, but when you break it down, it does actually make sense.

What is the average cost for dinner date in Casper?

While the national average of spending $188.81 may be a little steep for a Casperite, let's break down the approximate cost of a dinner date locally:

Dinner for two at fine dinning establishment: $75 - $100 (not including a tip)

Movies for two: $30 - $50

A dozen long stem roses: $25 - $50

Stuffed Teddy Bear: $10 - $50 (depending on size)

It does add up quickly. That didn't even include the more high end items, like rings, necklaces and other jewelry.

It is very easy to see how quickly money is spent on Valentine's Day, but always remember, no matter what television, movies, commercials, social media and the rest of the internet tries to tell you: real genuine love is free!

