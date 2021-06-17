8th Annual Father’s Day Event Will Take Place This Saturday at Wells Park

The Casper Housing Authority will be hosting it's 8th Annual Father’s Day Event - A Celebration of Families, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at Wells Park.

Casper Housing Authority, along with their community partners will take over Wells Park with a variety of inflatables, kid’s activities, free BBQ, snow cones and cotton candy and plenty of music. Partner organizations will have the opportunity to connect with families while providing interactive activities for children.

WHEN: Saturday, June 19th, 2021 | 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

WHERE: Wells Park (next to North Casper Soccer Field)

COST: FREE!

Make sure to stop by and visit the local community organizations who will be on hand with information, activities, and giveaways.

Come out and enjoy some all around family fun, for all ages, in the good ole Wyoming sun.