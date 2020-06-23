Kim Kardashian Posts Father’s Day Family Photo With Kanye West Taken In Wyoming

Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, have been spending a lot of time in the Cowboy State the last two years. Now that they own land here, it's no surprise that they're here a lot more often.

On Father's Day, Kim shared a beautiful family picture to her official Instagram account. The photo includes her, Kanye and their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The photo was obviously taken on their Cody property, West Lake Ranch, but Kim didn't give a date of when it was actually taken. She captioned the photo:

Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!

There was a second photo on her Instagram post that featured the West males: Kanye, his two sons, Saint and Psalm, and also his father, Ray West.

Last week, the bulk of the Jenner/Kardashian clan were in Cody for Nori's birthday (Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter), that recently turned 7 years old. Kylie was in attendance with her daughter, Stormi, as was Kourtney and her daughter, Penelope.

Kim also shared an older photo of herself as a little girl with one of her sisters that was taken with her late father, Robert Kardashian (Sr.). She captioned it:

How I wish you were here to celebrate Father’s Day together! Happy Heavenly Fathers Day to the ultimate dad of all time!