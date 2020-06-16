Kylie Jenner Vacations in Wyoming With Daughter Stormi

The Kardashian/Jenner clan are back in the Cowboy State again. Kylie Jenner recently posted a photo of her and daughter, Stormi Webster (who's father is rapper Travis Scott), to her Instagram page along with the caption:

woke up in the wild wild west

According to People, Kylie and Stormi are vacationing in Wyoming for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, seventh birthday party that took place in Cody, Wyoming.

The eldest sibling of the Kardashian/Jenner crew, Kourtney Kardashian, also posted photos of the occasion to her Instagram page. Her photos included her 7-year old daughter Penelope playing outside happily with cousin North.

Kylie and Stormi have been keeping busy. The mother/daughter duo recently graced the cover of Vogue Magazine.