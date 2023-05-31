Adidas Is Selling Kanye West’s Yeezys Again

Guess who's biz-ack? Six months after terminating its partnership with the controversial rapper, Adidas has resumed selling Kanye West's Yeezy sneakers, with a catch.

On Wednesday (May 31), Adidas released a new Yeezy drop that features 15 of the rapper's shoe designs including different colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, Foam Runner, Yeezy Slide and more. A message on Adidas' website notes: "A portion from the sale of these items will be donated in support of the fight for discrimination, hate, racism and anti-Semitism."

Fans' Reaction to Yeezys' Return

Fans have been in a frenzy over news of the shoe line's return.

"Why are all these Yeezys dropping," one Twitter user posted with an mind blown emoji.

"Adidas ain’t have no business dropping all these Yeezys today!" another person added along with a crying emoji.

"All these Yeezys…Me to Confirmed: I’m leaving here with something!!!" another post reads referencing the viral Denzel Washington clip.

Why Is Adidas Resuming Sale of Yeezys?

Adidas was expecting to lose nearly $1 billion due to cutting ties with Ye last fall due to the rapper's anti-Semitic rantings, as the shoe giant was sitting on $1.3 billion worth of unsold sneakers. As a way to stop the bleeding, the Germany-based company decided to sell the warehoused product and give some of the profits to charity.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to begin releasing some of the remaining adidas YEEZY products," Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in a statement on May 19. "Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organizations and stakeholders we spoke to. We believe this is the best solution as it respects the created designs and produced shoes, it works for our people, resolves an inventory problem, and will have a positive impact in our communities. There is no place in sport or society for hate of any kind and we remain committed to fighting against it."

Kanye appears to have moved on from the old designs, which are owned by Adidas. He recently filed a trademark for the Yeezy sock shoes that he's been spotted donning.