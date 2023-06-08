10th Annual Father’s Day Event Happening June 17th at Washington Park

The Casper Housing Authority will be hosting it's 10th Annual Father’s Day Event, beginning at 10:00 am, on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, at Washington Park.

The official "10th Annual Father's Day Event" Facebook event page states:

Join us for this FREE event. Enjoy some family fun and a day in the park. Activities and giveaways include: ​BBQ, DRINKS FROM PEPSI, COTTON CANDY, SNO-CONES, POPCORN, GIANT INFLATABLES, BOUNCE HOUSES, FACE PAINTING, LAWN GAMES, LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, AND MORE!

WHEN: Saturday, June 17th, 2023 | 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

WHERE: Washington Park

COST: FREE!

Come out and enjoy some all around family fun, for all ages, in the good 'ole Casper sun.

