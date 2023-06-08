10th Annual Father&#8217;s Day Event Happening June 17th at Washington Park

10th Annual Father’s Day Event Happening June 17th at Washington Park

The Casper Housing Authority will be hosting it's 10th Annual Father’s Day Event, beginning at 10:00 am, on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, at Washington Park.

The official "10th Annual Father's Day Event" Facebook event page states:

Join us for this FREE event. Enjoy some family fun and a day in the park. Activities and giveaways include: ​BBQ, DRINKS FROM PEPSI, COTTON CANDY, SNO-CONES, POPCORN, GIANT INFLATABLES, BOUNCE HOUSES, FACE PAINTING, LAWN GAMES, LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, AND MORE!

  • WHEN: Saturday, June 17th, 2023 | 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
  • WHERE: Washington Park
  • COST: FREE!

Come out and enjoy some all around family fun, for all ages, in the good 'ole Casper sun.

