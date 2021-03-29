Sad: Wind Brings Down Leaning Tree in Casper’s Washington Park

The vicious Wyoming wind today claimed a Casper landmark for many. The leaning tree in Washington Park is no more.

If you're not familiar with the leaning tree in Washington Park, this is the view of how it used to look from McKinley Street.

Google Maps Street View

Maria Klitzke shared this somber picture today on her Facebook page and was kind enough to allow us to share.

As we shared earlier today, there were 8 different Wyoming locations that reported winds of hurricane-force or greater. For the record, that's 75 mph and higher.

That's the way nature goes. Our winds do not discriminate. If you grew up knowing and loving this Casper landmark, at least you have your memories.

