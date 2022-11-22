PHOTOS: ‘Birds & Bucks’ Brought Thanksgiving to 300 Casper Families

Casper residents and businesses came out in a big way at Ridleys last Friday (November 18th, 2022), for the annal Birds & Bucks food and funds drive.

The 25th Annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive brought in enough food and funds to provide 7 days of food for 900 local children through Food for Thought's Weekend Food Bags, and 300 local families a full Thanksgiving dinner.

For the past 10 years, Wyoming Food for Thought Project has been the logistics partner with Townsquare Media to make this event a success.

This year's partners included Greiner Ford, powered by Lithia as the Presenting Sponsor. Other sponsors included the Beacon Club, Powder River Armory, Pepsi, Titos' Vodka, Franz Family Bakery, Ridley's Family Market, Compression Leasing Services, UW Extension, Casper Oilers, and Natural Grocers.

"From our inception 10 years ago, we have been working to provide our community with food resources based upon the principles of dignity and access," stated Jamie Purcell, Executive Director of Wyoming Food for Thought Project.

It's always a fulfilling week to see the many hands who show up to help in whatever capacity is needed. This includes holding food drives at school like Paradise Valley Elementary, Summit Elementary, CY Middle School, and Roosevelt High Schools. Or, volunteering to collect food at the Birds N Bucks Turkey Drive, showing up to the Turkey Shoot, or helping distribute the food to kids and families.

Wyoming Food for Thought Project is grateful to our friends and partners for helping make this another successful year.

2022 Birds and Bucks Food Drive